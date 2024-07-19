50 people arrested or cited in Sacramento-area Target retail theft operation

By Richard Ramos

NORTH HIGHLANDS, California (KOVR) — A recent law enforcement retail theft operation at a Target store in Sacramento County led to 50 people being arrested or cited, authorities said Thursday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it conducted the operation with Target asset protection specialists at the retailer’s store on Madison Avenue in North Highlands last weekend.

Plain-clothed sheriff’s detectives and the Target specialists surveyed dozens of thieves inside and outside the business.

Of the 50 people arrested or cited, the sheriff’s office said nine were minors. Four already had outstanding warrants and were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Two suspects were detained after leading law enforcement officials on a foot chase.

Target and law enforcement previously worked to clean up another crime-ridden store in the Sacramento area.

CBS Sacramento recently learned that the city attorney’s office drafted a letter, which was never sent, warning about a charge of a nuisance violation against Target relating to their store on Riverside Boulevard. Since then, Target added security, lighting, and locked down merchandise.

With the North Highlands operation, it was unclear how much merchandise was stolen and if all of it was recovered.

