Armed man tries to kidnap girl near school in South Los Angeles

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man tried to abduct a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint Tuesday near a school in South Los Angeles, police say.

The girl fought off her attacker and managed to get away.

The girl and her mother spoke to Eyewitness News to recount the terrifying ordeal.

She was outside near Figueroa Street elementary school Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Suddenly a man came up to her and put his hand around her neck.

She fought back by hitting him with her cellphone and she ran away.

Police say the suspect had a gun and they are treating the incident as an attempted kidnapping.

The teen’s mother, who also didn’t want to be identified, says she thanks God her youngest daughter was able to defend herself and get away.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.