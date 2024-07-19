Elderly couple’s mobile home flipped during Beryl

By Web staff

KEITHVILLE, Louisiana (KTBS) — An elderly couple in Keithville is still picking up the pieces of their mobile home after it rolled onto its roof during Tropical Storm Beryl.

Joe and Elizabeth Jamison were found standing on their ceiling after strong winds lifted their home from its foundations and slammed it into a tree.

“The trailer was sitting on its foundations, and as the winds came by, the trailer rolled and ended up on its roof,” said Michael Tyler, the Jamison’s’ nephew.

A tree stopped the momentum, but the couple was unaware the home had flipped.

Caddo Fire District 4 firefighters discovered the couple with minor injuries inside their home. They had to pull siding off the mobile home to rescue them.

Tyler says his uncle was sitting on the porch when he noticed the weather getting worse.

“He went inside and told his wife they needed to get out. By the time he reached for her, he felt the trailer start to move. Then it started to roll and he said the only thing he could do was curl up on top of her and try to keep things from falling on her. Then the trailer came to a stop. They were just inches away from the tree now inside their home,” said Tyler.

The Jamisons are out of the hospital and recovering. They are staying with their daughter while their whole family is chipping in to help. Their home was insured, and they are waiting on their insurance company to assess the damage.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to provide basic necessities and help cleanup efforts. Tyler says what is needed most is prayer for Joe and Elizabeth.

“They don’t want to be a burden to anyone. Just keep them in your prayers. We’re hoping that sooner rather than later, they can get back to the situation they were in. Back in their own home,” said Tyler.

