11-year-old boy hosts flea market fundraiser to support community

By Amy Kawata, Andrew Adeolu

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Jayden Friedman might be one of the youngest charitable community members in Baltimore County. At 11 years old, he’s been on a mission for over 4 years to give back to the community.

Friedman hosted his first flea market fundraiser at the Glyndon Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday with over 60 vendors.

“If you give back to other people, they might give it to another person and give and give and it might start a ripple effect,” Friedman, said.

It all started when Jayden was 7 years old making sandwiches and meals for those in need through his non-profit “Smiles for the Homeless.”

Thousands of meals later, with the help of his dad and local sponsors, he successfully hosted the flea market fundraiser.

“It melts my heart. He’s the most generous person I know…He’s willing to help people all the time,” said Benn Friedman, Jayden’s dad.

While vendors operated their shops, Jayden sold lemonade with his buddies to give back to the community.

“To raise money for the homeless, Sara’s Hope, The Manna House and The Ronald McDonald house as well as the fire department,” Friedman said.

Jayden’s goal is to make 5000 meals to serve to the homeless for Thanksgiving this year.

“I just want to help them,” Friedman said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.