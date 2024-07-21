Family found stabbed and killed inside apartment, relative in custody

By John Dias, Derick Waller, Kristie Keleshian, Mark Prussin

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WJZ) — A New York City family is in shock after four of their loved ones, including two children, were found dead inside their home.

Police took a 24-year-old man into custody after he allegedly stabbed and killed two women and two young children in their Brooklyn apartment. CBS New York has confirmed the man is a relative of the victims.

It is unknown at this time if that man will be charged.

2 women, 2 children stabbed to death in Brooklyn First responders found the bodies after getting a 911 call about a domestic assault at the apartment on the corner of Avenue P and West Eighth Street in Bensonhurst late Friday night.

Police identified the victims as Mavlyuda Fayzieva, 56; Maftuna Khakimova, 27; Kamila Shavkatova, 5, and Timur Shavkatov, 4.

Relatives tell CBS New York Khakimova is the children’s mother and Fayzieva is her mother-in-law.

A family member who didn’t want to be identified told CBS New York the children’s father is the one who found the bodies.

“He’s just like, ‘I have nothing left. [The suspect] took everything. My two kids, my wife, my mother. He took everything,'” the family member said. “It’s just very tragic, very heartbroken, sad, a lot of grief.”

He said he arrived with the family from Uzbekistan in 2007 and described the 4- and 5-year-old siblings as sweethearts.

Neighbors describe heartbreaking scene after bodies were discovered Neighbor Juan Perez was awakened by sobbing outside of his bedroom window across the street early Saturday morning.

“There was a man here who, mainly they were trying to console because he just couldn’t stop sobbing. Although it was multiple of them, but he must have been the closest to the family,” Perez said.

“I just saw all the cops pulling up last night, and I heard somebody screaming,” neighbor Jennifer Ponzi said.

“The son was screaming his mom is dead,” another neighbor said.

One neighbor said the family has lived in the building for about a decade. That neighbor and her mother also came to New York from Uzbekistan and were friendly with the 56-year-old grandmother.

“She always helped me. When I came 10 years before, she always helped me,” the neighbor said.

“I can’t imagine how he feels now because I have kids. I have kids,” neighbor Patricia Carreno said.

“It’s big tragedy for everybody, for neighbors, for family. This is unbelievable,” another neighbor said.

Detectives spent Saturday going in and out of the apartment building, going door-to-door interviewing neighbors.

A memorial with flowers and candles is growing outside the apartment building on West Eighth Street.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.