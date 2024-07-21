Firefighters inch closer to containment of 38,664-acre fire

By Iris Salem

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Firefighters continue to make progress as they battle the 38,664-acre Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County.

The fire has been burning north of Los Olivos since July 5th and remains under investigation. Over 2,055 personnel remain dispatched in the firefight with 73 percent containment having been reached this weekend.

Some evacuation warnings and orders have been reduced, firefighters said.

The area between the western fire perimeter and the Los Padres National Forest Fire Area Closure; and the area east of La Brea Creek and Forest Route 10N06, south of the Los Padres National Forest boundary, and north of the Sisquoc River remained under evacuation orders.

The area east of Kelly Canyon, north of Sisquoc River, west of La Brea Creek and Forest Route 10N06, and south of the Los Padres National Forest remained under evacuation warnings.

The following roads remain closed: Happy Canyon Road at the Forest Service Boundary; Figueroa Mountain just north of Midland School; Forest Route 10N06; and Zaca Lake Road east of Foxen Canyon Road.

