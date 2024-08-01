Parents face life imprisonment after son’s fatal fall from window at the Independence Towers

By Web staff

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KMBC) — Destiny Randle and Moses Bass could face life in prison after their 3-year-old son fell through a window and plunged eight stories to his death.

The couple has been charged with endangering the welfare of their child.

Randle and Bass appeared in court Wednesday morning, where it was revealed that there were known issues with the window from which the boy fell.

The couple is currently in jail, charged with endangering the welfare of their child. They made their first court appearance this morning.

According to detectives, Bass told them he was taking the family dog out when the incident occurred.

Randle said she woke up at 10 a.m. and, upon checking on her children, discovered that one was missing.

Neighbors reported to police that toys belonging to the children had been thrown out of the window on several occasions.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy’s body on the ground next to some of the toys.

Despite efforts to save him, paramedics rushed the child to two different hospitals, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Dr. Kristina Jones, a representative from the Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA), emphasized the importance of adequate supervision for young children.

“Adequate supervision is really important for young children of all ages,” Jones said. “That could have been really helpful in this situation, assessing like dangers in the home that sometimes we just don’t even think about.”

Jones noted that maltreatment or neglect often occurs unintentionally and hopes that such tragic stories prompt parents to reflect on their practices.

“Be mindful of the kids around us in our community,” she urged. “You know, we’re all really responsible for each other.”

A city spokesperson revealed that the apartment building, constructed in 1963, has not been fully remodeled in more than 25 years.

Court documents say police discovered that another child in the home had marks on his arms and legs, with Bass admitting to using a belt on the children.

The next court hearing for Randle and Bass is scheduled for Aug. 6.

