Showers then sunshine for the workweek

After a beautiful weekend, our workweek is trending a little unsettled. Luckily, there will still be several very nice days ahead.

Monday - Wednesday, scattered showers move in and winds pick up. Monday will start nice, but wrap up with showers and breezes. Tuesday features scattered light showers, but gusty winds. By Wednesday, most areas have started to dry out, but the winds will linger. Daytime highs on all three days will generally be in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday - Friday, beautiful days. High pressure moving overhead means lots of sunshine, lighter breezes, and mild to warm temperatures. We do expect highs to be above average with many locations reaching the 60s and even 70s.

Saturday - Sunday, increasing clouds and winds with small shower chances as a weaker system passes by. Temperatures will drop a bit too with highs back into the 50s and lower 60s.