Citizens sharing concerns over busloads of migrants coming to North Alabama

Alabama (WAAY) — WAAY 31 News is investigating allegations about busloads of possible Haitian migrants being bussed into North Alabama. Several viewers have reached out over the issue, including a concerned Athens mother who has video she says proves those claims.

Amanda Schulte is that concerned mom of four. She says she’s gone to the mayor, her district councilwoman, and even state leaders like Dale Strong and Tommy Tuberville. However, she still says she and others like her are not getting the answers they want.

Schulte captured video of what she claims is a bus full of Haitian migrants outside Northside Church of Christ Wednesday.

She says she’s seen that bus and others pick up dozens of people each morning, take them to what she assumes is work, and take them home.

Schulte claims no one is giving her clear answers about who these people are and where they are from.

“America’s the greatest nation to me, and if they’re wanting to seek safety and shelter, I understand,” Schulte said. “But, I just want to make sure that we’re following those immigration protocols.”

WAAY 31 called the Athens mayor’s office three times on Thursday to confirm Schulte’s allegations and get some answers. The mayor did not personally return our calls. However, the city’s spokesperson did respond through text saying that the police department and mayor’s office have both reached out to federal officials including ICE about the issue.

She says ICE confirmed there are a number of new migrants with federal work permits in North Alabama. As far as how many? No one has said, but WAAY 31 is working to learn this information.

We also spoke with an Albertville woman who says she’s also seen an increase in migrants in her city, but in her case, she’s concerned with helping these folks.

That woman is Unique Dunston. She says she grew up in poverty herself and now uses her organization to help others like her.

She’s the Founder and Executive Director of “Reclaiming Our Time.” She says part of that project is “The Community Free Store.” The program gives free groceries and supplies to people in need.

Dunston says that includes migrants coming to North Alabama.

“I’m excited for any chance to meet new people, to learn new things, to be immersed with different cultures,” Dunston said. “I think it’s the most beautiful thing about America.”

Dunston wants everyone to know they will give free groceries to anyone, no matter their race, status or gender. She says you can learn more about their mission by visiting their Facebook.

But as far as Schulte is concerned, she wants to know where these folks are coming from, not for herself, but she says for her children.

Schulte says she’s concerned about crime and job availability, but her main concern – the migrant children she claims are studying alongside her children.

“The health concerns,” Schulte said. “What are they bringing into this country? What are we doing to protect our kids as they go to school each and every day?”

WAAY 31 called Athens City Schools twice Thursday in regard to Schulte’s questions. No one answered. So, we left voicemails and also emailed.

We’ve also reached out to dozens of local state and federal officials.

On Friday, Albertville city leaders did respond to concerns regarding this topic. You can see their full response below:

From the moment Albertville city leaders were made aware of charter buses picking up and dropping off passengers within our city and throughout our county, we have been working closely with our neighboring municipalities and their elected officials, local law enforcement personnel, and our state and federal legislators in a collaborative effort to obtain and only disseminate factual information, and not until we had the answers necessary to do so.

Late yesterday, Pilgrim’s shared the following statement:

“A few months ago, our Russellville, Ala., facility had an expansion that resulted in increased job opportunities at the plant. Our neighboring facility that experiences low turnover has had an applicant waitlist for quite some time. Because of this, we hired many of those individuals and provide transportation to and from the Russellville plant for our team members who live in the surrounding areas, something we have been doing for months. At Pilgrim’s, we have best-in class workforce eligibility, safety and compliance standards.”

We want to make it abundantly clear that Albertville is not a sanctuary city, has never received funding to harbor individuals from any country, nor have any of our elected officials been involved in such activities. Our city government does not have the authority to enforce or affect federal immigration policies, but we are no stranger to the local impacts these policies have and the challenges they present are not new.

Albertville has been at the forefront in seeking solutions to these challenges. For years, our administration, along with those that came before us, has proactively sought support from our state and federal legislators and policy influencers on a number of issues once unique to our area.

We have long advocated for assistance enforcing our zoning and building codes in a complex and shifting legal environment, and for the resources necessary to aid our employees in effectively working in a diverse community with cultural and communication barriers. We commend our public safety personnel that daily serve and protect our community, facing these challenges head-on with professionalism and dedication to our citizens.

Additionally, we have been leaders in the state of Alabama, for cities our size, as it relates to local funding allocated to our schools. We have worked tirelessly to generate and provide adequate fiscal resources, and in tandem with our fellow leaders at Albertville City Schools, we have called upon our representatives in Montgomery and Washington for additional appropriations consideration to support our educators and our students, particularly due to the many who are learning English for the first time. While some of our requests have been met with productive collaboration and listening ears, others have not yet received the attention they deserve.

The events of this week served to engage the mayors and administrations of Arab, Boaz, and Guntersville in our efforts, giving rise to direct and meaningful conversation with one another, as well as the offices of Senator Katie Britt, Senator Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Robert Aderholt, Senator Wes Kitchens, Representative Brock Colvin, Sheriff Phil Sims, and additional community leaders. These discussions have been critical in giving us the opportunity to convey the immediate concerns of our communities. We are committed to continuing this collaborative effort to find positive solutions for the citizens of Albertville and Marshall County.

During a challenging week, it is important to remember the remarkable progress our city and this county has made over the decades. Albertville, and Marshall County, alike, has risen above adversity time and again, resulting in top-tier schools and facilities, flourishing local businesses and industries, and unprecedented economic growth in recent years. These achievements are a testament to the strength and resilience of our communities and the incredible people who call them home.

It is deeply unfortunate that as our students returned to school this week, they did so amidst a climate of controversy, baseless accusations, and hurtful rhetoric toward the families of some of their classmates. It is your right to ask questions of your elected officials and hold them accountable and Albertville city leaders will always work to be as transparent and diligent as possible in addressing your concerns, but we will not support or condone any narrative or discourse that seeks to marginalize individuals in our community based on their race or ethnicity.

To those who have expressed criticism, due or undue, without any form of understanding— we extend an invitation to engage with us constructively. Your elected officials are citizens just like you and welcome the opportunity to discuss the issues our community faces in practical and productive ways.

In true Albertville fashion, our focus will remain on innovation and our commitment to quality of-life enhancement in every area of our authority and capability of improving. This includes working outside of the box to implement our municipal code of ordinances, forging stronger relationships and advocacy efforts with our state and federal representatives, as well as leaders of our business and industry base. We remain committed to facing these challenges head on, while also protecting the safety, prosperity and inclusivity of all our residents and community.

