4 children in stolen vehicle shot, police say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four children in a stolen vehicle were shot in north Minneapolis early Sunday, police said.

Around 1 a.m., police got a 911 call about a shooting in the 1400 block of Plymouth Avenue North.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said there were five minors in a stolen Kia. According to the chief, a sedan started following and shooting at the stolen Kia with a fully automatic weapon. Four of the minors were shot — two boys and two girls between 11 and 14 years old.

One girl was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The other three suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

“Four kids shot between 11 and 14 is outrageous,” O’Hara said. “And everyone should be up in arms over it.”

The chief said the fifth minor was arrested.

O’Hara also said two of the five minors in the car were arrested less than two weeks ago. He says more needs to be done to prevent these type of crimes.

“We are failing to deter this behavior. And with that being said, we are failing these kids as well,” O’Hara said.

It’s an effort Zion Baptist Church Pastor Brian Herron is actively working on. Herron said he’s “devastated” by what happened.

“Heartbroken,” he said. “That our children are experiencing and engaged in this level of violence in our community.”

Herron tells WCCO he is on the streets working with youth to combat violence like this, but he wants to see a more collective effort to reach troubled families at the root of the problem.

“I’m not condemning parents, what I’m saying is parents have to be parents,” he said. “And if they need help, let’s get them the help that they need.”

The pastor said he has been aware of this group of kids and is actively trying to get them help. He says it’s an issue that needs to be front and center.

“While it’s a blow and while it is devastating, it should inspire us to do more. To do more to save our children,” Herron said.

