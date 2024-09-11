Two dogs test positive for deadly disease prompting warning for Kansas City pet owners

By JoBeth Davis

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Area veterinarians are issuing a warning for Kansas City pet owners to take action after a deadly disease was confirmed in two dogs brought for help.

The Pet Resource Center of Kansas City has confirmed two cases of leptospirosis, better known as “lepto” in animals in the area.

Officials with PRCKC said both dogs, including a 10-month-old puppy, had to be euthanized after contracting the disease.

Lepto is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be passed in bacteria from animals to humans, and can be spread through the urine of infected animals, contaminated water, soil, and even food sources.

Once contracted, lepto can cause kidney and liver failure, often leading to euthanasia due to the challenges in treatment.

Officials with PRCKC said in the case of the 10-month-old puppy, the dog became sick after running loose for a couple of days. The puppy showed severe symptoms that were difficult to treat, highlighting the urgency of prevention.

“The recent cases are a stark reminder of the importance of vaccination,” said Dr. Melia Washington, Chief Veterinarian of The Pet Resource Center of Kansas City. “Leptospirosis is now a core vaccine, and it’s crucial that pet owners not only vaccinate their pets but also ensure they receive the necessary booster to maintain effectiveness. Pets become infected by coming into contact with urine of wildlife carrying the disease most commonly through water sources. If you leave water and food outside for your pet it is very important to clean and refill them daily.”

Officials with PRCKC are making the lepto vaccine available at their clinic for $15. Regular boosters are needed to ensure continued protection.

