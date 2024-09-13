Man who fled Asheville bank robbery on bike sentenced to 12 years in prison

By Dean Hensley & Marisa Sardonia

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Tennessee man who robbed an Asheville bank and then fled the scene on a bicycle will be serving more than a decade behind bars.

According to a news release from Dena J. King, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, Paul Gordon Day, 37, of Brentwood, Tennessee, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Sept. 12. After serving time in jail, Day was also ordered to have five years of supervised release.

According to court records and evidence presented at Day’s trial, on Nov. 9, 2022, Day rode a bicycle to the PNC Bank branch located at 8 O’Henry Avenue, which is across the street from the federal courthouse. Day parked the bicycle and entered the bank wearing a blue cap, sunglasses, a blue surgical mask, a grey sweatshirt and gloves.

After entering the bank, Day drew from his waistband a firearm wrapped in a black plastic bag secured to the barrel with rubber bands and approached the bank tellers, court records said. He then held up a firearm, ordered a customer who was in the bank to the ground, and demanded money from the tellers. The tellers complied and gave Day the cash, including a GPS tracking device concealed within the money.

Day then fled the scene on the bicycle.

Robert M. DeWitt, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in North Carolina and Chief Michael Lamb of the Asheville Police Department, joined U.S. Attorney King in making the announcement.

