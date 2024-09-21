Canton honors former paper mill workers with dedicated park and monument

By Rex Hodge

Click here for updates on this story

CANTON, N.C (WLOS) — A marker has been dedicated to honor the thousands of people who worked at Canton’s paper mill for over a century.

Several local dignitaries were on hand on Friday, Sept. 20 for the dedication of Papermaker Park, which sits across from the Pactiv-Evergreen mill.

It had been the bedrock of the community for 115 years before closing last year.

Community members rallied to establish a permanent tribute made of rock and bronze. It is dedicated to the many generations that worked at the mill since 1908.

Local CPA Robin Black is one of the community members who arranged a space near the Canton post office for the marker.

The plaque reads: “For 115 years their work was the rock on which our community was built.”

The Cruso Endowment provided a $5,000 grant to cover the costs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.