IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Zoo opened for its 2025 season Thursday, April 24.

Visitors are excited to see over 90 different animal species.

Dozens of volunteers helped clean the zoo the weekend before to get the zoo ready for opening day.

Now that the zoo is open, it will also provide special events and education programs to promote wildlife education and conservation.

The zoo’s hours and ticket prices can be found here.