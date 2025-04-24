Bonneville County Jail holding open house event this Friday and Saturday

The following is a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) will be holding an open house event at the new Special Housing Unit (SHU) addition to the Bonneville County Jail April 25th and 26th from 10am to 2pm each day. With the finishing touches nearing completion, the Sheriff’s Office team wanted to provide an opportunity for our community to tour the facility and learn more about how the jail serves our area. BCSO Deputies work hard to maintain a safe environment and facilitate available resources based on a wide variety of individual inmate needs.

This new addition significantly expands the ability of the jail to manage inmates with medical, mental health, and other developmental needs. The expanded space includes additional medical facilities and monitoring technology to help increase the effectiveness of inmate care. Staff breakroom, training, and exercise areas were also added adjacent to the new housing units to help Deputies maintain their own mental and physical wellness needs.

The BCSO Team is excited to meet with our community and answer questions about the facility. As the SHU prepares to become operational, the hiring of new Deputies and staff is also underway. This open house is a great opportunity for anyone interested in a Law Enforcement career to explore what our Detention Deputies do and the career paths available right now. For more information about starting your career with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, visit www.BonnevilleSheriff.com/join/ to fill out the online application and contact a Recruiting Deputy!