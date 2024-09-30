Grandmother killed with hammer, grandson arrested, officials say

By Phil Tenser

EASTON, New Hampshire (WCVB) — A 23-year-old is accused of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother on Saturday, New Hampshire officials said.

According to the Attorney General’s office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 11:40 a.m. for a medical emergency at a home on North Peak Drive in Easton. When State Police troopers arrived, they found Cynthia Lanchester, 76, on the ground, deceased.

“When we were going out for a walk earlier today we saw the yellow tape,” said Robert Andersen. “Then when we came back from the walk an hour later and we saw the cop car sitting there, we knew something was really wrong.”

Investigators said she appeared to have suffered a blunt-force trauma wound. According to the AG’s office, the weapon used was a hammer.

State police also encountered her grandson, Joshua Lanchester, at the home, the AG’s office said. He was later arrested on one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing his grandmother’s death with a deadly weapon.

He is being held without bail pending an arraignment scheduled for Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Sunday to confirm Cynthia Lanchester’s cause of death.

