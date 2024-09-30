Harris’s Appeal to Gen-Z and Millennials Serves as a Bridge Between Generations

By David W. Marshall

September 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — It is refreshing to see a leader like Vice President Kamala Harris who understands the wide generational gap we have in our nation. There will always be situations where older and younger people maintain different perspectives on life and the nation’s future based on their experiences, opinions, habits, and behavior. Harris’s candidacy for president serves as a bridge between generations and has effectively found ways to close the gap in a relatively short time. Almost half of Gen Z (ages 16–27) respondents in a UCLA study said they were not motivated to vote at all in the 2024 presidential election prior to Kamala Harris’ nomination. In addition, 29 percent of Gen Z respondents who said they were not motivated to vote in the upcoming election before the change in the Democratic nominee say they are now motivated to vote for Harris. The vice president’s campaign has a notable social media presence. It is through this presence that she has successfully inspired undecided voters. “Young adults are increasingly getting news from TikTok, reporting social media as the most authentic form of media,” said Yalda Uhls, founder and CEO of the UCLA Center for Scholars & Storytellers. “Our data shows that young people are very engaged with what’s happening in the political sphere around them and keeping up with the news seems to be influencing their desire to vote for Kamala Harris.” For young people interested in voting for Harris, her identity as a woman of color was not a large motivating factor. Of Gen Z respondents, 82 percent cited reasons other than Harris’s racial or gender identity when explaining their support for her. Some respondents agreed with her stance on the issues; they see her as an exciting candidate that gives hope, and some liked what they learned about her on social media. “Contrary to Republican messaging about Kamala Harris being a DEI hire, young people seem more excited about her candidacy because of the tone and substance of her campaign rather than because of her race, ethnicity or gender,” said Alisha Hines, the center’s director of research from its 2023 Teens and Screens Report, which showed that young people are overwhelming interested in stories of hope—a defining mood of the Harris campaign.” Young people are distancing themselves from the political polarization we’ve become accustomed to seeing during previous election cycles. Harris has shown a unique ability to assess different demographics’ true needs and concerns and then meet them at their point of need. Like older generations before them, Gen Zers and millennials (ages 28–40) should be able to have hope in their futures while pursuing the “American dream,” allowing a new wave of younger leaders who understand the challenges of their peers to articulate to the American people. Harris’s ability to be flexible when dealing with various demographics while still being authentic is a character trait that draws the support of young people. President Biden had the right message but was not the most effective messenger. Harris is also unique because she is an HBCU graduate. Just as she has found ways of successfully motivating and inspiring Gen Zers through social media, she can also connect with young Black voters from HBCUs in ways other candidates cannot. As a graduate of Howard University, she understands the cultural significance behind the HBCU homecoming. Homecoming is a special time of the year for students and alums on HBCU campuses. If Harris becomes president of the United States, there will be a sense of special pride in having someone from Howard University hold the highest office in the nation. It is the type of pride shared with all HBCU students and alums, not just those from Howard. As a Norfolk State University graduate, I will also share in the proud moment of her election, as well as the journey of her historic campaign. The Harris-Walz campaign will kick off an HBCU Homecoming Tour across the battleground states of North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, and Pennsylvania to reach Black Gen Z voters. The tour will give special recognition to HBCUs. It starts at Winston-Salem State University during the weekend of Sept. 28. It continues on Oct. 12 with stops at Lincoln University and Virginia State University. On Oct. 19, the campaign will visit Howard University, North Carolina A&T, and Clark Atlanta University. Then, on Oct. 26, they will visit Morehouse and Spelman College. One of the keys to winning the election is gaining the support of Gen Zers and millennials. “HBCUs are responsible for educating generations of leaders across all industries and remain some of the most distinguished institutions of higher learning in the United States—that is why as a proud Howard University graduate, Vice President Harris helped lead the Biden-Harris administration in investing $17 billion into HBCUs across the country,” said Harris–Walz 2024 Senior Advisor Trey Baker… . “Engaging young Black voters and the broader HBCU alumni network across battleground states is a testament to the commitment of the Team Harris-Walz to truly meeting voters where they are at, to underscore the stakes of this election.” Houston Style Magazine readers, David W. Marshall, a columnist for the Trice Edney News Wire, founded the faith-based organization TRB: The Reconciled Body and is the author of the book God Bless Our Divided America. For more info, visit kamalaharris.com

