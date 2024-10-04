‘A gum ball machine for dogs’ Dog lover sets up free treat dispenser

By Chris Davis

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Every day, Doug Owen’s lively East Nashville neighborhood is on display as he works from a standing desk in his living room. “I’ve got a desk that the kids gave me for Father’s Day years ago that raises up, now it’s stuck in the up position,” said Owen with a laugh.

But it was from that same window that he had an idea. “What we have is probably the only one in the country,” he said. “A dog treat machine!”

Owen bought what used to be a gumball machine online in hopes of, not just treating his four-legged friends, but also treating himself. “It lowers the blood pressure when you see a dog come by,” said Owen.

That is a little ironic, considering while Doug had a beloved pup a few years ago, he doesn’t currently own one. “I don’t have a dog, I don’t want a dog, I enjoy you walking your own dog,” he said. “I’m happy with just kids in the house, and I’d rather not have that, but you know.”

Speaking of kids in the house, his son Cooper thought this was just another one of his Dad’s crazy ideas. “I’m like, oh here it goes again, he says he has a project,” Cooper said with an eye roll.

That is until the first time he saw his Dad’s reaction to a dog walking by and using his machine. “He just runs out of the house, I hear the door slam I’m like — is he gone? I hear yelling faintly from inside the house. I’m like — oh he found them, he’s got the dogs,” said Cooper.

Of course, Doug can’t be at his window for every dog interaction, so occasionally he relies on technology to make sure he doesn’t miss a moment. He set up his own GoPro to catch some passing puppies.

We couldn’t help but notice, that while Owen certainly loves all the wagging tails, he sure loves the human interactions too. We saw a particularly heartwarming interaction between a neighbor and Owen. “I think it’s truly sweet, thank you I appreciate it,” said the neighbor.

“No problem, you’re welcome,” exclaimed Owen.

Because the only thing better than watching your lively neighborhood on display is treating those same neighbors, with kindness. “I’ve met more people for sure because the neighborhood has changed in the last 5 years,” said Owen. “Definitely worthwhile, for sure.”

If you go: You do not need a quarter to get a treat out of Doug’s machine. He thinks he spent about $100 on the machine and the treats inside and says it’s worth every penny for the sweet interactions. His home is located on Riverwood Circle in East Nashville.

