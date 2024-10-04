Baylor University Medical Center offers uterus transplants outside clinical trials

By Erin Jones

DALLAS (KTVT) — Baylor University Medical Center has become the first transplant program to offer uterus transplants outside of a clinical trial, providing new opportunities for women to become mothers.

Chelsea Thatcher, who was born without a uterus due to a condition known as MRKH, is now the mother of a one-year-old daughter, Matilda, thanks to a uterus transplant from her friend, Brooke Steed.

“We made a miracle happen and so it’s incredible!” Chelsea said. “It was truly one of the most selfless gifts I’ve ever been given.”

At age 16, Chelsea was told she would never be able to carry her own child. After getting married, she and her husband considered adoption. In 2016, they learned about Baylor’s clinical trial for uterus transplants.

Brooke, who was done having kids, volunteered to donate her uterus. “If she can have the opportunity to be pregnant, most women want that opportunity, why would I be selfish?” Brooke said.

While being evaluated, Chelsea and her husband adopted a baby girl. In November 2018, Chelsea was selected for the second phase of the trial. Dr. Liza Johannesson and her team at Baylor navigated Chelsea and Brooke through the process.

“Their case was very special to us because you can have the uterus from both a deceased and a living donor,” Johannesson said. “The majority of donors here at Baylor have been living donors, but everyone except for this couple were donors that didn’t know the recipients.”

Chelsea and Brooke, nicknamed the “Wombmate Warriors,” supported each other through the procedures. Despite two miscarriages, Chelsea eventually became pregnant with Matilda.

“She and I went through so much together and I think about it every day,” Chelsea said. “I have pinch me moments… like she’s mine, we did it!”

Baylor has performed 14 uterus transplants outside of the clinical trial and plans to do around 10 a year, making it the largest program in the world.

Chelsea hopes her story will give others struggling with infertility hope.

“Still to this day, we look back on it and say we did it!” she said.

