‘I needed to see justice’: Tyre Nichols’ family, friends react to mixed verdict in trial against former Memphis officers

SACRAMENTO (KCRA) — Three former Memphis Police officers were convicted for their involvement in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols died three days after he was beaten during a traffic stop in January 2023.

Jurors convicted Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith of witness tampering.

Bean and Smith were acquitted of civil rights charges. Haley was acquitted of violating Nichols’ civil rights causing death but convicted of the lesser charge of violating his civil rights causing bodily injury.

The 29-year-old grew up in Sacramento, where friends reacted to the convictions.

KCRA 3 met with Nichols’ longtime friend Jerome Neal at a Natomas skate park now named after Tyre Nichols.

“When you lose someone in such a terrible way, the grieving doesn’t stop,” said Neal.

Another friend, Angelina Paxton, flew from Sacramento to Memphis just to hear the verdict announcement.

“I think we all needed to see for closure,” said Paxton. “I needed to see justice come through for us, and I wanted to see it in person.”

Her hope is that the convictions lead to changes.

“This is not just about Tyre, this is about the people before and after him,” said Paxton.

Nichols’ loved ones are now waiting for a trial date to be set in state court, where five officers are charged with second-degree murder.

