Michigan Medicine health care workers issue strike notice

By Nick Lentz

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Over 2,700 health care workers with Michigan Medicine have sent a strike notice to hospital administration and management.

The workers, represented by Service Employees International Union Health Care Michigan (SEIU HCMI), will conduct a one-day strike on Oct. 15, according to a release.

Nearly 98% of the group voted to issue the strike.

According to the release, workers are asking for pay increases and to restore benefits that were taken away during the pandemic. Negotiations for a first union contract began one year ago.

“We’re keeping our focus on the goal of a successful contract resolution, and negotiations are ongoing,” SEIU HCMI Deputy Trustee Larry Alcoff said.

Michigan Medicine responded Sunday with a statement saying: “Although University of Michigan Health is disappointed that the SEIU has announced a strike, we remain confident that we can reach an agreement without a work stoppage. We will continue negotiating collaboratively with our valued team members who provide the outstanding care that defines Michigan Medicine. At the same time, we are making preparations that – in the unfortunate event that a strike occurs – will ensure continuity of the safe, high-quality care that our patients receive every day.”

The workers unionized in two stages, with the majority of the group being recognized in March.

