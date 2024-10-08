Philly AIDS Thrift at Giovanni’s Room providing LGBTQ+ literature a voice to people worldwide

By Wakisha Bailey

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — You’ve walked by it, and you may have even peaked through the window of Giovanni’s Room. Once you step inside the eclectic building at the corner of South 12th and Pine streets, you’ll discover why it’s unique.

“This is the first queer book that I ever read,” Philly AIDS Thrift at Giovanni’s Room manager Christopher Cirillo said of “The Whistling Song” by Stephen Beachy.

Cirillo said reading queer literature gives him a sense of normalcy.

“It’s this beautiful surreal novel,” Cirillo said. “These two runaway boys ride cross country on buses and fall in love.”

It’s just one of thousands of titles that draw people worldwide to Philadelphia, where inclusive literature is becoming mainstream.

“We have people who make the pilgrimage to Philadelphia, specifically come to this bookstore,” Cirillo said. “It’s important that everybody has access to our stories. We grew up knowing about the straight life.”

Founded in 1973, Cirillo said a group of friends wanted to create a meeting space where people could gather during the day and not in secrecy to discuss books and art.

“Philadelphia didn’t have a place for queer people to go that wasn’t a bar or a windowless building, that didn’t exist, only at night,” Cirillo said.

After decades of serving the LGBTQ+ community, Philly AIDS Thrift was announced in 2014 as the new owner of the bookstore, which currently holds more than 47,000 titles.

“I’ve gotten to talk to people as they found out their child was queer or people coming to terms with their own transition and coming in looking for books or even just conversation,” Cirillo said.

Today, it’s called Philly AIDS Thrift at Giovanni’s Room, where all are welcomed.

“For as long as queer bookstores are needed, we will be here,” Cirillo said.

Giovanni’s Room has had such a long run because of you, the community, through your donations. The bookstore is urging everyone to continue to donate either funds or even books, and it all goes toward supporting the queer community.

