Ravens volunteer to help military families, service organizations across Baltimore

By Arian Fulcher and Lisa Robinson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — The Ravens are volunteering to help military families and service organizations across Baltimore.

The team helped get much-needed supplies to 30 military families in partnership with Operation Homefront’s Star-Spangled Babies baby shower in Baltimore on Saturday. Families received things, like strollers, baskets and blankets, as well as everyday items, like laundry detergent.

Star-Spangled Babies has provided free baby supplies to families since 2008, and this year, has reached hundreds of families across the country.

On Monday, the team partnered with the United Way of Central Maryland to host its sixth annual Caw to Action Day of Service.

This year, the initiative offered more than 60 in-person volunteer opportunities for Ravens fans across Maryland to come out and volunteer with Ravens staff, cheerleaders and players.

The Ravens spread out across the Baltimore area helping more than 60 non-profit organizations. One of their stops was the City of Refuge food pantry.

Brown said he’s excited about the impact they are having on the community.

“Proud, humbled, honored — all some of the emotions that we feel,” Brown said. “We know there are a lot of challenges, an opportunity for us to get together with our partners and fans across the region.”

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was among those volunteering Monday morning at the City of Refuge, donating food to the community, including fresh produce and baked goods.

“It’s amazing, just to be out here, be able to give back,” said Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. There are countless other members of the community that are out here. Coming off a big win, just excited to be out here.”

Ravens players walked and played with dogs at the Maryland SPCA and they showed up at ShareBaby. The organization gives away diapers and other essential items to help reduce stress on families. After kicking the game winning field goal Sunday, Justin Tucker helped with the diaper distribution.

“It’s a day where we celebrate service around our community,” Tucker said. “We hope, as an organization, this is something that catches like wildfire, and people get inspired to get out in their own communities in a significant way.”

Ravens also showed up at Bay Brook Elementary School for a food giveaway and to paint pumpkins with students.

“I love being around kids,” said Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker. I (have) six younger sisters at home — love seeing them smile.”

