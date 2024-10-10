Jury selected in trial of Nima Momeni for murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee

By Lauren Toms

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A 12-member jury was selected Thursday in the trial of Nima Momeni, the man accused of fatally stabbing tech executive Bob Lee.

After two and a half days of deliberating, both the defense and prosecution agreed on the dozen San Franciscans tasked with rendering a fair and impartial verdict. Deliberations are ongoing to settle on six alternates for the trial who will listen and absorb the trial but will only step into the jury box if one of the 12 sworn jurors has to leave the trial for health or personal reasons.

Momeni is accused of fatally stabbing Lee, founder of Cash App, in San Francisco’s East Cut neighborhood on April 4, 2023. Momeni’s attorneys have indicated they plan to argue self-defense in the case.

Just before 11:00 a.m. Thursday, a judge swore in the 12 jurors who took an oath to render a “true verdict … according only to the evidence presented to you and to the instructions of the court.”

The panel includes six men and six women, all from different walks of life. Their employment ranges from tech employees to factory workers with hobbies ranging from traveling to sports.

Throughout the week both the defense and prosecution questioned each potential juror about their background and ability to be fair and impartial. The prosecution weeded out jurors who they felt would harshly judge law enforcement which could hurt their argument. The prosecution has listed more than 20 San Francisco police officers as potential witnesses.

Meanwhile, the defense dismissed potential jurors who had absorbed extensive media coverage of the trial or those who had already expressed a judgment on their client. They sought out potential jurors who believed in the right to self-defense and California’s stand-your-ground law that does not require a person to retreat in the event of imminent harm.

The 40-year-old Momeni appeared in court throughout jury selection appearing freshly groomed and in a neutral-colored suit each day. On Thursday, he was greeted by his mother who has been present at a majority of his hearings.

Attorneys were expected to select alternates Thursday and once fully agreed upon, the 18-member panel will be set. Opening statements are expected as early as Tuesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.