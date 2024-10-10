Man arrested in Michigan in connection with death of former Clemson athlete

By JD Franklin III

GUILFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A 20-year-old is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a former Clemson University football player, according to officials with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 7, around 2:30 a.m., deputies said they responded to a call regarding a loud party and noise disturbance in the 3000 block of Spring Mill Road. While on the way to the home, deputies said they received updated information that a shooting happened.

When they got to the scene, deputies said they found Diondre Overton. Despite immediate medical aid, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Tuesday, with the help of the United States Marshals Service Task Force, 20-year-old Jeremiah Blanks was arrested in Detroit, Michigan.

Officials said GCSO detectives traveled to Michigan for the U.S. Marshals Service’s help in the arrest.

Blanks has been charged with felony first-degree murder.

Officials said he is currently at the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac, Michigan, pending extradition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective J. Robertson at 336-641-5969 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

