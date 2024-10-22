Kansas City funeral home searches for family after body left at morgue for months

By Jackson Kurtz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — We’re getting answers after a man’s body was left behind for months at a Kansas City Funeral Home.

Hardy’s Eternal Rest Funeral Home is going on month four of silence from the family of 83-year-old Charles Freeman.

“After 35 years in the funeral industry, I have never had this happen, so it’s kind of like a shock to me,” owner Michael Hardy said.

Freeman’s body has been lying at the funeral home since July.

“This is just me going on too long, and I think Mr. Freeman deserves better than that,” Hardy said.

Hardy said Freeman’s son originally called the funeral home to pick his father’s body up from a hospital.

He hasn’t heard from him or any family members since.

“Even if you would just call and say, call me and say, ‘Mr. Hardy, listen, here’s all the information you need. let me give you $5, $6 or $8 or something.’ But just abandon your father, that’s unacceptable,” Hardy said.

There’s no death certificate or cause of death because the funeral home needs Freeman’s Social Security number to complete the final paperwork.

“Who would abandon their loved one and just forget about him?” Hardy said.

Hardy is pleading to anyone in his family to give them a call and help Charles Freeman reach his final resting place.

“Give us a call, come in, do something. You know, and I’m willing to work with anyone,” Hardy said.

Freeman’s birthday is Nov. 29.

The funeral home says he is from Kansas City, but moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, before coming back to Kansas City.

