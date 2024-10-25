California unveils plan to deploy 10,000 community service members by 2025

By Pooja Mamnoor

Click here for updates on this story

10/25/24 (LAPost.com) — According to a press release from the California Service Corps, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is set to launch the nation’s largest state service program, deploying more than 10,000 members across various community support initiatives in 2025.

They’re expected to provide over five million service hours in 2025.

“As we launch this new service year with the nation’s largest service corps, we reaffirm that service to others is the highest form of civic duty. These paid opportunities embody the best of California’s values — a commitment to each other, mutual understanding, and the belief that when we lift others, we all rise together,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

The expanded program will focus on four key areas: educational support through K-12 tutoring and mentoring, disaster response and recovery assistance, food security enhancement, and climate action projects, including tree planting, wildfire prevention, and solar panel installation.

“Service members have stepped up to bridge divides and help their communities by serving in the California Service Corps,” said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. “These members are the state’s future leaders, and we need their energy and enthusiasm to address our greatest challenges.”

The initiative encompasses several existing programs, including #CaliforniansForAll College Corps, Youth Service Corps, California Climate Action Corps, and AmeriCorps California. Members participating in these programs receive living stipends during their service period.

As part of the benefits package, service members can qualify for up to $10,000 in educational assistance upon completing their term. These funds can be applied toward college tuition, trade school expenses, or student loan repayment.

The program represents California’s commitment to addressing critical community needs while providing valuable experience to its service members. Interested candidates can learn more about application opportunities for the California Climate Action Corps, Youth Service Corps, and AmeriCorps California through CAServiceCorps.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Rebekah Ludmanrebekah@lapost.com8182845620