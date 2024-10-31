Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Unexploded ordnance found in stream along Waimea Nature Trail

By
Published 11:57 AM

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    WAIMEA, Hawaii (KITV) — An unexploded ordnance that was found in a stream Wednesday morning is keeping Waimea Nature Trail closed.

The explosive was spotted just after Opelo Road in a stream next to the trail. Authorities did not say exactly what type of device was discovered.

No word at this time time when the trail will re-open.

Big Island Police officials say no homes, businesses, or roadways are affected.

Police are reminding everyone not to touch or move a potentially-dangerous explosive. Instead, residents are told to back away and call 911.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content