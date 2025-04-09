Day 3: Lori Vallow murder conspiracy trial continues

PHOENIX (KIFI) - The Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial resumes on Wednesday.

Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill her then-husband, Charles Vallow.

It's expected that Vallow Daybell, who is representing herself, will continue to question retired Chandler Police officer, Daniel Coons. On Tuesday, Coons described the shooting scene at Charles Vallow home.

Charles was shot by Lori Vallow Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, in July 2019. Cox said he shot Charles in self-defense when he was hit with a baseball bat.

Coons answered questions about a diagram of the scene and evidence found at the scene. Coons confirmed there was no biological material found on the baseball bat Cox claimed Charles hit him with.

Lori Vallow cross-examined Coons asking several questions about the gunshots.

You can watch the trial proceedings above.

Wednesday's testimony is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Mountain). Per the judge's order, the live feed must be delayed by 30 minutes.