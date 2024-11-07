40 monkeys escape research center in South Carolina and have not been captured

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

YEMASSEE, South Carolina (WYFF) — Dozens of monkeys are on the loose in South Carolina after escaping a research center.

Update at 10:20 a.m. from Yemassee Police Department:

Situation Update: We can confirm that 43 Rhesus macaque primates escaped the Alpha Genesis facility on Castle Hall Road. At this point, none have been captured.- We want to assure the community that there is no health risk associated with these animals.

Current Actions Taken Trap Setup: Traps have been strategically set up around the area to capture the escaped animals safely.

Thermal Imaging: The Yemassee Police Department is using thermal imaging cameras to aid in locating the primates.

Local and State Collaboration- We’re working closely with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and state agricultural and wildlife officials to manage this incident effectively and humanely.

Safety Advisory for Residents- Residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows securely closed to prevent the primates from entering homes.- If you spot any escaped animals, do not approach them and call 911 immediately.

Community Appreciation and Patience- We thank the Yemassee community for their patience and cooperation. Our team is committed to resolving this safely and efficiently. – Further updates will be shared as they become available, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding and support.

Original story:

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the 40 primates escaped Alpha Genesis facility located on Castle Hall Road in Yemassee Wednesday.

They said traps have been set up around the area, and the Yemassee Police Department is using thermal imaging cameras to try and find the animals.

Officials say residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows secured to prevent these animals from entering homes. If you spot any of the escaped animals, please contact 911 immediately and refrain from approaching them.

This isn’t the first time monkeys have been able to escape from Alpha Genesis. It also happened back in 2016, when 19 monkeys escaped the center.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.