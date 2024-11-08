Child found dead in car at day care in St. Petersburg

By Danny Wright

Click here for updates on this story

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WBBH) — A one-year-old boy was found dead inside a car outside of a day care in St. Petersburg.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, St. Petersburg officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the KinderCare Bayfront Child Development Center where a child was found unresponsive in a car.

Detectives learned that when the father went to pick-up the child at the day care, they told him the child had not attended that day. Shortly afterward, the child was discovered in the back of the father’s car.

He had been there all day, according to reports.

The one-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation to determine what happened and whether any charges will be filed.

You can count on NBC2 to provide updates as they’re received.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.