Driver threatens bicyclist with gun in alleged road rage incident in Ann Arbor

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Ann Arbor police say a driver threatened a bicyclist with a handgun after nearly striking him with an SUV Thursday afternoon.

The alleged road rage incident happened around 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the area of Glen Avenue and Catherine Street. The bicyclist said he yelled at the driver of an SUV after he was nearly struck by the vehicle. The man claims the driver then caught up to him, threatened him and pointed a handgun at him.

Police say the suspect then left the area. He was last seen driving toward Glen in a white midsize SUV.

This is the second alleged road rage incident in Ann Arbor this week. Early Wednesday morning, police say a driver was pulled from their vehicle, punched in the face and threatened with what they believed to be a gun after making an “offensive hand gesture” toward the other driver at the intersection of Main Street and Madison Street when the driver stopped at a flashing yellow light. Police do not believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org. You can also contact University of Michigan police at 734-763-1131.

