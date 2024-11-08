Former Norton Commons daycare worker pleads guilty to child abuse

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A former daycare worker accused of hurting multiple children at the facility she used to work at in Norton Commons has reached a plea deal.

Racheal Flannery was arrested in September 2022 after she was caught on camera “violently handling” children at Vanguard Academy, according to court records.

The children were as young as 6 months old, with one child being taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Flannery pleaded guilty to 10 counts of second-degree child abuse.

She is set to be sentenced in January.

