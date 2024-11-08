Leo High School alum who entered Army before graduation returns for diploma, 59 years later

By Sara Machi

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Leo High School in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is marking Veterans Day early—with an annual tradition that included a special moment more than six decades in the making.

Every year around Veterans Day, students, staff, and alumni honor the graduates of Leo High School, 7901 S. Sangamon St., who put their lives on the line for their country. But in the crowd for the first time this year was one man who never made it across the graduation stage for his Leo diploma—until now.

Sgt. Fredric Arana dropped out of high school to enlist in the Army and leave a volatile home life. Arana served in South Korea and Vietnam—moving through some post-military jobs before turning to an unexpected career in education.

“I heard there was a big shortage of bilingual teachers, and I’m Mexican, I can speak Spanish—so I went into education,” Arana said.

Arana used the GI Bill to take classes part-time—eventually opening Little Village Academy as its first principal.

“My dad achieved a lot of goals in life, but this is the one thing at the beginning of his life that he didn’t finish,” said Aran’s son, James Arana. “So I knew he would be excited to finally get his diploma. I just wish his parents were alive to see it.”

James Arana reached out to the school asking about the possibility of a delayed diploma after his dad’s recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“I am thankful for all of the things that I learned at Leo—the friendships that I had,” said Fred Arana.

Now, Arana has finally joined the class of 1965—59 years later.

When asked if he had any advice for the students at Leo today, Fred Arana said to prioritize your education and look for opportunities to travel.

“I am 78 years old. I don’t have too much time left,” Arana said, “but I am thankful that I have all the experiences that I had today.”

Fred Arana’s daughter also followed him into education, working as a special education teacher.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.