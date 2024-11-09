‘Stolen car vigilante’ sentenced to 15 years for road rage shooting that injured teens

By WDJT Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee man once known as the “stolen car vigilante” was sentenced Friday, for shooting two teenagers during a road rage incident, paralyzing one of them.

Jerod Brumfield was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say he shot at a car back in 2021, injuring a 17-year-old and 19-year-old. An attorney with the state of Wisconsin said the victims were driving around throwing eggs at cars and hit Brumfield’s vehicle.

“He chases them down in the allegation, rams their car and fires shots into the rearview,” Attorney Grant Huebner said. “One of these shots goes through the trunk, through the rear seat, and through the hand of one of the victims and into the spine of a 17-year-old girl who is now paralyzed.”

Brumfield pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.