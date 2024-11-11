‘Absolutely gruesome’: 3 cats found mutilated in Deltona neighborhood, investigation underway

By Senait Gebregiorgis

DELTONA, Florida (WESH) — Deltona residents are on edge after finding three dead black cats with gruesome injuries near their homes, sparking an investigation by animal control.

Michelle Campos, a Deltona resident, reported finding two dead cats near her house on Saturday morning. Just a few feet away, she discovered a third cat.

“He was down the road, and he was slit open, and they’re all black cats,” Campos said. “It looked like they had been poisoned and then mutilated.”

Neighborhood residents describe the community as predominantly cat-loving, with locals regularly feeding the cats.

“This community is known for feeding strays, so this is just heartbreaking, and it’s scary,” said Courtney Byrd, a neighbor.

Byrd said her friend’s son was driving in the area when he made the disturbing discovery.

“The wounds to the cat, you can tell, were not by another animal,” Byrd said. “These were done by someone with force – it was absolutely gruesome.”

Despite the predominantly supportive atmosphere, neighbors suggest the recent incident was intended as a deliberate message.

Byrd believes the cats were deliberately left in the spots where they were found.

“I am fully aware that there are people in the neighborhood that do not care for the cats and I feel like where these cats were placed was very strategic. They were placed by peoples’ homes who feed the cats,” Byrd said.

The residents have started a neighborhood watch group and are asking neighbors to check their security cameras for anything suspicious. They hope that, with the help of law enforcement, they can solve this case.

