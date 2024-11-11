Chainsaw attack leads to 2-county high-speed chase, crash, arrest

By Brooklyn Joyner

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A man was handcuffed after a high-speed chase through two counties that began with a chainsaw attack and ended on Highway 80 in Jackson.

The incident began around 3:15 a.m. Monday, when a woman called the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department asking for a deputy to be on standby while she collected some personal items from a home on Loflin Road in Florence after a domestic dispute.

“While deputies were enroute to the residence, the female caller stated that the suspect, Jason Salter, had attempted to assault her with a chainsaw and carjacked her vehicle then fled the location in her silver Toyota Camry,” according to a news release from Investigator Tyler Burnell.

A deputy spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver continued on, prompting the pursuit.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Capitol police and Pearl police surrounded the car after it overturned. The tires were also damaged. At one point during the chase in Rankin County, deputies put down road spikes.

“After the crash, the suspect resisted and attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended after deployment of a Taser,” Burnell said.

Slater was treated at the scene and taken to the Rankin County Detention Center, where he’s being held on charges of aggravated domestic violence, carjacking, and fleeing and eluding.

