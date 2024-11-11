Springfield elementary school families frustrated over health education video

By Albert James

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon (KEZI) — A teacher is on leave, an investigation is taking place and parents are frustrated — after young children were shown a video about human anatomy that featured an illustration of genitalia and a depiction of an erection.

Parents at Mount Vernon Elementary said the video was shown to a first grade class, though they did not find out until an administrator sent an email about it on November 7.

“Last week I learned that your student watched a health-related video that was not age appropriate, nor district approved,” said the email sent by Joyce Smith-Johnson, Elementary Level Director for Springfield Public Schools.

The video, published by “Amaze Jr.,” shows two animated children talking with their grandmother about the importance of “keeping private parts private.”

“It’s okay to touch your genitals and learn what different parts feel like, but it’s best to never do so in public,” the cartoon grandmother told the kids.

Branded as helping “provide age-appropriate answers” to kids’ questions, the video features cartoon illustrations of the children’s penis and vagina, and features a discussion about sexual arousal.

“Sometimes my penis stands up in the air and it feels good when I touch it,” the boy tells the grandmother.

“When your penis stands up, it’s called an erection,” the grandmother replied. “Girls also have a private part they may want to touch because it feels nice — the clitoris.”

A district spokesperson said the video was shown to a single class of first graders, and the teacher who showed it is on leave as the district investigates why it was shown in the first place.

Courtney Nash, the parent of a first grader who saw the video, posted online looking for answers after getting the vague email. She was frustrated to know parents found out about the situation just now, when the district email said they knew about it last week.

Nash felt the video was completely inappropriate for her six-year-old first grader. She said she does not know how to approach her daughter about a situation that must have made her so uncomfortable.

“I’m mad, I’m sad and it was just an incredible sense of feeling helplessness that I have no choice but to send my daughter back to that class.”

The Springfield Public Schools spokesperson said they understand people are frustrated about the timeline and how this happened, but the district is working hard to understand why the video was shown.

Nash said she hopes parents who are impacted by this speak up and demand change, including more transparency around health curriculums.

