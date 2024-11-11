Tulane police investigating after a person attacked by hammer near downtown campus

By Erin Lowrey

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Tulane University Police Department is investigating a hammer attack that happened near the downtown campus Sunday.

According to Tulane police, the incident happened near Duncan Plaza or behind the New Orleans Public Library.

Police say around 5:50 p.m. the victim was walking when two men approached. One person struck the victim in the head with a hammer, according to Tulane police.

Anyone with information is asked to call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.