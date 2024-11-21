3-year-old girl in Fern Creek dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot, LMPD says

By Alex Suckow

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A 3-year-old girl is dead after police say she shot herself in Fern Creek.

LMPD officers said they were called just before 9 a.m. Thursday to apartments in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place.

When they arrived, they found the girl with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where she died.

LMPD said all parties are accounted for and the LMPD Homicide Unit will be handling the case.

So far, no word on how the child got ahold of the gun.

