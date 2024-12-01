Small Business Saturday sees support for Asheville shops post-Hurricane Helene

By Rex Hodge

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Small Business Saturday follows Black Friday with a big turnout on Nov. 30.

The holiday market is designed to encourage the support of small businesses and boost local economies, which organizers said is “especially important” this holiday season as so many local business areas have been impacted by Hurricane Helene, including several downtown Asheville businesses that are still recovering.

“Usually there’s so many tourists that come in and visit Asheville, and this year is just a little bit slower,” said Lauren Moody, of the Fox & Beaux jewelry boutique. “People are kind of tiptoeing around the places they can come visit.”

Moody said instead of her boutique being open seven days a week as usual, she’s now open only four.

To aid in the effort to help small businesses, Mooday said she is hosting another jeweler from the River Arts District who was affected by Helene free of charge.

She said she said hopes this Small Business Saturday “kicks off a good holiday shopping season” to help local businesses weather the winter ahead.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.