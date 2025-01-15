24-year Army veteran in need of life-saving kidney transplant

By Josh Crawford

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Walter Hulett, a 24-year Army veteran, has found himself in a life-threatening situation, as he urgently needs a kidney transplant.

Having served his country with dedication, Walter now turns to his community for support in his critical time of need.

For the past four years, Walter has been undergoing dialysis, spending over 10 hours each week on the treatment.

“I try to keep a positive attitude; being in the military, you learn to hurry up and wait — I just let them know I’m fine, I’ll be okay,” Hulett said.

“Once we get a donor, I pray the Lord’s going to bless him beyond measure, and he’ll bless me with a longer life as well.”

His wife, Mary Hulett, highlighted the severity of his condition.

He’s in stage five, that’s the end of renal failure, and his physical health is declined — it’s just really, really hard on us and on him. Seeing him like this is really, really hard.”

Walter’s family stands firmly by his side, with his daughter Tanisha Anderson, who recently underwent a heart transplant, expressing her unwavering support.

“Just knowing that he was there was all the support I needed, and I just want him to know that I’m here for him,” Anderson said.

Hulett’s son-in-law, Aryes St. Marie, has been actively advocating and spreading awareness for his plight on social media.

Mary Hulett also emphasized the importance of knowing the man behind the need.

“Doing 24 years in the military, alone, you’re helping someone that served our country; you’re helping someone, like I said — a great father, a great husband, a great grandfather,” she said.

The search for a suitable donor is critical — the ideal candidate for Walter’s donation is someone between 18 and 60 with no pre-existing conditions and an A-positive blood type.

