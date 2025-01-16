Man violently steals lottery winnings from 83-year-old woman, deputies say

By Allison Petro and Hayley Crombleholme

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Orange County deputies say a man who violently robbed an 83-year-old woman of her lottery winnings on Wednesday has now been arrested.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Diego Tavarez Fleury. By Thursday morning, he was in custody.

Victim Ruth Monroe was back at the same gas station to get a lottery ticket just a day after the attack.

“I’m 83, I’ve never gotten punched. But that look on his face that he was about ready to you know, and that’s when he pulled it out of my hand and went that way,” the woman recalled to WESH 2.

Deputies said the incident occurred outside Buddy’s Food and Lotto on Curry Ford Road, near the intersection of South Goldenrod Road.

Tavarez Fleury was caught on surveillance footage approaching Monroe and attempting to snatch her lottery winnings as she was entering her car.

Tavarez Fleury appeared to step back from the woman when a store manager tried to intervene. However, he goes for the woman and is eventually dragged on the ground as the three struggle.

A store employee said the manager wrestled with the suspect, but he still managed to escape.

“He always helps people. Not only this person. Always,” Ae Sun Lee, who works at the store, said of her manager.

Deputies said they secured a warrant for Tavarez Fleury for robbery, sudden snatching and battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Sun Lee said Monroe is a regular customer.

“Just for fun. Bingo, scratch ticket, lotto,” she said, explaining what brings the woman in.

Tavarez Fleury stole approximately $200 from the 83-year-old, according to the OCSO.

Sun Lee said she recognized the man accused of robbing the woman.

“He’s troublemaker. He’s troublemaker,” she said.

She didn’t consider him a regular customer. “He just hangs outside,” Sun Lee said.

WESH 2 showed the security camera video to a regular customer.

“Oh my god… that’s terrible,” Debbie Davis said after watching the video.

Davis isn’t surprised the manager stepped in.

“I’m not surprised that the management did, they really do a good job around here…like I said, keeping people safe,” Davis said. “So I never have any qualms about stopping here no matter time day or night.”

She’d like to see more people step up like the manager did.

“I’m very pleased with them here,” she said. “I mean, if more people took a step up and tried to help other people, wouldn’t it be a better place we lived?”

