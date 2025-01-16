Police: 80-year-old man rescued from sinking truck in pond

By Allison Petro

WINTER PARK, Florida (WESH) — An 80-year-old man was rescued from a partially submerged vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to the Winter Park Police Department.

At around 5:40 a.m. Winter Park police officers were flagged down by a Good Samaritan, Nate Camacho, after he saw a vehicle veer off into a body of water just outside the Winter Park Racquet Club.

According to the Winter Park Police Department, officers entered the water and found a man who couldn’t exit the sinking truck. He appeared disoriented.

Winter Park police officials, firefighters and Camacho began working together to save the man.

Firefighters were able to get the man out of the truck by using a tool to break the window.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police credited Camacho for helping save the man’s life.

“With temps in the low 40s this morning, his actions provided responders with the valuable minutes to free the driver from the water,” the Winter Park Police Department said.

Police believe the man veered off into the body of water after experiencing a medical emergency.

