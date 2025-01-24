Patriots quarterback Drake Maye surprises Army veteran with Super Bowl tickets

By KC Downey

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — An Army veteran from Maine received a big surprise hand-delivered by Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Staff Sgt. Matt Jabaut served as a combat medic and instructor. He’s also a big Patriots fan, so getting to meet Maye was extra special.

“On behalf of the USAA and the NFL, I want to surprise you with two tickets to this year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans,” Maye said.

“Oh my God, man, amazing,” Jabaut said.

Sgt. Jabaut says his Super Bowl plus-one will be his fiancée Caroline, who served in the Navy.

