Baltimore company earns vodka patent, producing first electrolyte spirit

By Kayla Morton

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A Maryland-based vodka company, spearheaded by a Towson University alum, received a patent for a vodka containing electrolytes, according to a Tuesday news release.

Lytos, which launched in November 2020 and was founded by Towson graduate Billy Fanshawe, specializes in gluten-free spirits and offers alternatives to common drinks found in bars, restaurants and liquor stores in the DMV.

The patent he and Lytos obtained is for the “electrolyte-enhanced vodka and proprietary production process,” the release said.

The patent makes Lytos the first vodka brand to successfully infuse added electrolytes into spirits.

Lytos’ process incorporates essential electrolytes of salt, potassium and phosphorus without added sugars.

“The patent process was rigorous, taking three and a half years and requiring six rounds of submissions with the USPTO,” Fanshawe said in the release. “With support from Towson University’s chemistry department and insights from our founding member… securing this patent is a game-changer.”

Lytos is manufactured in Columbia and sold throughout the state, as well as Delaware and Washington, D.C. It can be purchased in more than 500 bars, restaurants and liquor stores combined, according to the release.

