Hikers risk their lives using trampoline on Kamehame Ridge Trail edge

HONOLULU (KITV) — An alarming video gained traction on social media and concern over the risky behavior of hikers jumping on a trampoline on the edge of Kamehame Ridge Trail.

Cameron Dorsi is addicted to adventure.

“I love adventures and I love adrenaline. It’s an awesome experience and a feeling that money just can’t buy,” Dorsi said.

But he’s now taking a lot of heat from a recent video on social media that shows him and others jumping on a trampoline set at the edge of a cliff.

“Social media definitely presents the false sense of reality where it looks more dangerous than it really is,” he explained.

Dorsi said the trampoline was already there, assembled by another group of thrill seekers. He said his group actually took it down from the trail that is also known as Dead Man’s Catwalk in East O’ahu.

“We definitely didn’t want to promote any kind of danger to make people go up there and do that. It’s not going to be there if you go up there and do that. It’s gone. Everything’s picked up and cleaned up even better than we found it. We just want to have a good time,” he shared.

The video has gone viral just weeks after Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi chastised people hiking the illegal Stairway to Heaven and tossing a metal railing off the side of a cliff.

“We definitely do not advocate going on close hikes like Kamehame Ridge for recreational purposes. It’s illegal and dangerous,” said Wayne Tanaka, Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi chapter director.

Adding fuel to the fire after city leaders repeatedly warned people not to go on closed trails.

“That’s definitely not the way we wanted to go, especially with the recently viral videos of Stairway. I do not want to get categorized as that because we’re not vandalizers and we mean nothing but respect,” Dorsi noted.

He agreed that not everyone should take those risks.

“Everyone has a limit,” Dorsi said.

The Honolulu Fire Department, the first responders that help rescue stranded hikers, said while people should enjoy the beauty of the islands, they should only hike on legal trails and not take undue risks for their own safety and the safety of others.

