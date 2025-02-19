Skip to Content
Indiana BOAH finds bird flu in Elkhart County, breeder under quarantine

By Tim Mosier

    ELKHART COUNTY, Ind (WBND-LD) — The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) has announced that a commercial duck breeder in Elkhart is under quarantine after bird flu was recently detected.

The name of the breeder was not provided.

Additional information from the BOAH:

County & Flock #: Elkhart 05 Flock Size: 4,198 Type of Operation: Commercial Breeder Duck Status: Quarantined 10km Control Area: Active (Portions of Elkhart and LaGrange counties in Indiana) 20 km Surveillance Zone: Active (Portions of Elkhart, LaGrange, and St. Joseph counties in Indiana)

