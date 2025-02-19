Jury convicts 83-year-old for several suburban bank robberies, Valentine’s Day heist

By WLS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — An elderly man has been convicted, again, for multiple Chicago-area bank robberies.

Donald Bennett, 83, and Edward Binert, 55, were arrested after a 2024 Valentine’s Day bank robbery by the FBI.

Nearly one year after his arrest, a jury found the 83-year-old guilty on eight out of nine counts connected to the crimes.

Bennett was previously convicted in 1989 for multiple Chicago-area bank robberies.

He was also convicted for an assault with a deadly weapon in 1967 in Kentucky.

Bennett was released from prison in 2020 after serving a 31-year sentence, according to the FBI.

An FBI complaint alleges Bennett and Binert met each other while serving time in federal prison.

Binert pleaded guilty in October of last year, he has yet to be sentenced.

The 83-year-old’s case is due back in court in July 2025.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.