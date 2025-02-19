Raleigh woman wins over $700K lottery jackpot in digital instant game

By WTVD Staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — A Raleigh woman turned a $2 ticket into over $717,538 jackpot.

In early February, Carrie White was sitting on her couch playing her favorite digital instant game. She won the top-level ‘Epic jackpot’ in the Bison Bonanza game.

The odds of that win are 1 in 15.5 million.

“I cried,” White said. ” I just couldn’t believe it…I just kept logging back in over and over again to see if it was still there. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $514,835. She said she plans to put her winnings toward a down payment on a home.

In the Bison Bonanza digital instant game, a player can play from 50 cents to $30. After White won the jackpot, it restarted at $50,000 and is now at around $200,000.

Digital instant games are played exclusively on the lottery’s website or the official mobile app.

